Trump Denies Electronics Items Exempt from Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Just days after the U.S. government announced that there would be tariff exemptions for imported electronics products, U.S. President Donald Trump said those products are not exempt from tariffs.In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump said there are “no exceptions” and that tariffs will apply to electronics products, apparently clarifying guidance issued by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday.The list of apparently exempt items included computers, laptops, disc drives, automatic data processing equipment, semiconductor devices and equipment, memory chips and flat-panel displays.It was considered a sign that Trump had stepped back from his hard-line stance on tariffs.But in the Truth Social post, Trump stressed that no tariff exemptions were announced Friday, saying the products were simply moved to a different tariff “bucket.”Trump said no one was “off the hook” for its unfair trade balances and nonmonetary tariff barriers against the U.S., especially not China.He added that his country’s national security tariff investigators will be reviewing the whole electronics supply chain.