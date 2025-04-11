National Assembly Set to Begin Interpellation Session

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly will hold a three-day interpellation session starting Monday.Lawmakers will question government ministers about politics, foreign affairs, unification and security on Monday; the economy on Tuesday; and education, society and culture on Wednesday.Acting President Han Duck-soo, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho, acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong and acting Justice Minister Kim Seok-woo will attend Monday’s session to answer the lawmakers’ questions.During the question-and-answer session, the Democratic Party is expected to criticize the ministers’ actions in relation to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and the controversy over Han’s decision to nominate two Constitutional Court justices.The People Power Party is likely to take issue with the Democratic Party’s unilateral push to impeach top officials and pass special counsel bills.The Assembly is scheduled to vote Thursday on eight bills vetoed by the government.