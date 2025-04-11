S. Korea Requests Favorable Treatment as Copper Products Face Potential US Tariffs

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has asked the United States for favorable treatment regarding potential tariffs on copper imports.According to the U.S. Federal Register on Sunday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy submitted its position to the U.S. Department of Commerce on April 1 in relation to an investigation into copper imports in the U.S. under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.In the submission, the ministry stressed that South Korean copper poses no threat to U.S. national security, but rather plays a role in bolstering the U.S. economy and supply chain stability.The ministry said South Korean copper accounts for just three percent of total U.S. copper imports and is mainly used in industries that are not directly related to the national defense, so its impact on U.S. security interests is very limited.The ministry argued that imposing tariffs on copper products could harm U.S. security and economic interests by increasing copper prices in the U.S., ultimately making U.S. manufacturers less competitive and disrupting supply chains.