Photo : YONHAP News

Rain or snow is forecast for most parts of the nation on Monday, along with strong winds and unseasonably cold temperatures.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, five to 20 millimeters of rain is expected Monday, while up to eight centimeters of snow is forecast for mountainous areas of Gangwon Province.Some areas are expected to see strong winds, accompanied by thunder and lightning, and hail.Daytime highs are forecast to range between nine and 16 degrees Celsius, with a high of ten degrees for Seoul, and temperatures are expected to remain three to eight degrees lower than average for a while.Strong wind warnings are in place for the central region, coastal areas and Jeju Island, where gusts are likely to exceed 20 meters per second.