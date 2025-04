Photo : KBS News

The nation has confirmed more than 570 incidents arising from strong winds over the weekend, including power outages and damage to homes.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that as of 5 a.m. Monday, 574 cases of damage have been confirmed nationwide.The damage affected 30 homes, 77 signboards and 155 roads, and power was cut to thousands of households on Jeju Island, in Ulsan and in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.Three of the incidents involved falling rocks.As of 5 a.m. Monday, 26 passenger ships have suspended service on 18 routes due to strong winds.