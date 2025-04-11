Yoon’s Criminal Trial Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

The criminal trial for former President Yoon Suk Yeol began in earnest on Monday, ten days after the Constitutional Court removed him from office over the December 3 martial law affair.Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court via the underground parking area at 9:50 a.m. ahead of the first hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m.As the accused, Yoon must attend the hearing in person.The court began the hearing by confirming Yoon’s identity, and the prosecution outlined the charges against him.At the start of the hearing, presiding judge Ji Gui-yeon said media outlets had asked permission to film the court proceedings but submitted the request too late, so the court had to dismiss it as it could not seek Yoon’s opinion as required.The judge added that if the court receives a similar request later, it will take the necessary steps and make a decision after deliberations.The court earlier decided not to allow media outlets to capture images at the trial, but provided no reason for its decision at the time.