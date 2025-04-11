Menu Content

Politics

Poll: DP’s Lee 48.8%, Ex-Labor Minister 10.9%, PM Han 8.6%, Ex-PPP Chief Han 6.2%

Written: 2025-04-14 10:29:28Updated: 2025-04-14 11:18:14

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung maintains a solid lead among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election. 

In a survey of one-thousand-506 adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 48-point-eight percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate, while ten-point-nine percent picked former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo.

Acting President Han Duck-soo, who has not said he will run, came in third with eight-point-six percent. 

Former People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon came in fourth with six-point-two percent, followed by former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo with five-point-two percent. 

Approval ratings for rival political parties showed the Democratic Party was ahead with 46-point-seven percent of the vote, while the People Power Party trailed behind with 33-point-one percent.

The survey, commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.
