Poll: DP’s Lee 48.8%, Ex-Labor Minister 10.9%, PM Han 8.6%, Ex-PPP Chief Han 6.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung maintains a solid lead among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election.In a survey of one-thousand-506 adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 48-point-eight percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate, while ten-point-nine percent picked former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo.Acting President Han Duck-soo, who has not said he will run, came in third with eight-point-six percent.Former People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon came in fourth with six-point-two percent, followed by former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo with five-point-two percent.Approval ratings for rival political parties showed the Democratic Party was ahead with 46-point-seven percent of the vote, while the People Power Party trailed behind with 33-point-one percent.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.