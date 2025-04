Photo : YONHAP News

The culture ministry said South Korea will hold an event in Tokyo on Monday to celebrate the 2025-2026 cultural exchange year with China and Japan.During the opening ceremony, representatives of all three nations will deliver opening and congratulatory speeches.The event will also feature the cultural exchange year’s official logo and short videos, along with traditional cultural performances showcasing the cultures of the three nations.The logo, created by young people from all three countries, uses three symbolic flowers — the rose of Sharon, the cherry blossom and the peony — to represent harmony among the three cultures.With the ceremony, the three nations will kick off cultural exchange programs in various areas, such as music, sports, tourism and exhibitions, throughout 2025.