Acting President Calls Trade War His ‘Final Mission,’ Remains Silent about Presidential Race

Written: 2025-04-14 11:25:24Updated: 2025-04-14 13:36:32

Acting President Calls Trade War His ‘Final Mission,’ Remains Silent about Presidential Race

Photo : KBS News

Acting President Han Duck-soo is remaining silent on speculation that he may run for president, but says responding to the ongoing trade war is his “final mission.” 

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Han said the government has now entered full-scale negotiations with the U.S. government, adding that the government and the private sector must make every effort to safeguard the nation’s interests by mobilizing all their capabilities. 

The acting president then pledged to fulfill what he called the final mission entrusted to him, along with ministers, by making use of related networks. 

He also instructed ministers to focus solely on the national interest and the people and to devise strategic measures to respond to the nontariff barriers the U.S. is taking issue with. 

Last week, Han hinted at plans to deal with nontariff barriers, saying deregulation is beneficial not only to the U.S. but also to South Korean businesses and citizens.
