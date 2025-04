Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will announce the tariff rates for imported semiconductors over the next week.Trump conveyed the information to reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled back to Washington from his estate in West Palm Beach, Florida.The U.S. president said the tariffs on semiconductors will be implemented in the near future, adding that there will be “flexibility” for some companies in the sector.Earlier on Sunday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that there are no tariff exemptions for imported electronics products and memory chips.