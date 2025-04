Photo : YONHAP News

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo hit home runs in consecutive at-bats on Sunday and helped his team win against the New York Yankees.Playing at Yankee Stadium and batting third in the lineup, Lee hit home runs in the fourth and sixth innings, tallying four runs batted in(RBIs) in the Giants’ 5-4 win.Both home runs came against Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón, who had 16 wins last season.In the three-game series against the Yankees, Lee hit three home runs and had seven RBIs.It was the first time Lee recorded a multi-home run game since he joined the Giants last season.