Photo : Sasang-gu, Busan

After a huge sinkhole appeared Sunday near a construction site on the Busan Metro’s Sasang-Hadan line, another one opened up Monday during road excavation work.According to Sasang district, the second sinkhole appeared around 7 a.m. near Saebyeok Market, measuring three meters in diameter and two meters deep.It was some 200 meters away from Sunday’s sinkhole.An official in charge of the construction work was quoted as telling the district office that it was not a typical sinkhole but the result of a road collapse during the excavation process.Sinkholes have occurred 14 times in the past three years near construction sites along the Sasang-Hadan line.