Photo : YONHAP News

Fighter jet pilots who mistakenly bombed a civilian village last month did not undergo sufficient training before making the flight.According to the interim results of the investigation, released Monday, the pilots did not carry out flight training along the route designated for armed training during three simulation exercises prior to the day of the misfire.As a result, they were unaware they had entered the coordinates incorrectly until it was too late.An official from the investigation headquarters said the other pilots who took part in the armed training did cover the designated route over the area before without bombs.Meanwhile, two Air Force unit commanders have also come under investigation in connection with the accidental bombing.