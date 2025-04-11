Two Moderates Back Out of People Power Party Primaries

Photo : KBS News

The presidential nomination race for the People Power Party is rapidly changing as two moderates have backed out.Announcing Sunday that he will not be running in the party’s primary, former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min said the conservative party has seen two of its presidents impeached but is still refusing to reflect and change.He said the party is not expanding its conservative territory by moving toward the center but is gradually narrowing it.His announcement came a day after Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon declared that he would not run in the presidential election, criticizing the party for not properly reflecting on the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Meanwhile, acting President Han Duck-soo remains silent on speculation that he may run for president, but said Monday that responding to the ongoing trade war is his “final mission.”Also on Monday, former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo declared his candidacy, saying the upcoming race will be a choice between him and former Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung.