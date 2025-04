Photo : YONHAP News

Snow is being observed in the mountainous areas of eastern Gangwon Province on Monday, while rain is being reported in most parts of the country.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a heavy snow advisory for the province’s mountains, forecasting three to eight additional centimeters of snow there and one to five centimeters in the province’s inland regions.Five to 20 millimeters of rain is expected in other parts of the country.Authorities have warned of thunder, lightning and hail in some regions.Strong winds are expected nationwide through Monday night, with strong wind advisories in place along the western coast and on the southernmost island of Jeju.Morning lows on Tuesday are predicted to be four degrees Celsius in Seoul and seven degrees in Busan, with daytime highs to rise to 16 degrees in the capital and 17 degrees in the southeastern port city.