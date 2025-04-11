Trump Warns ‘No Exceptions’ as He Signals New Tariffs on Semiconductors

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be announcing tariffs on semiconductors over the next week and also indicated that he might offer flexibility to some companies, raising questions about whether there will still be tariff exemptions for certain imported electronics products as the White House said last week.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: President Trump said Sunday that he will be announcing tariffs on imported semiconductor chips over the next week.He conveyed the information to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling back to Washington from his estate in West Palm Beach, Florida.But he also indicated that he might offer flexibility to some companies in the sector.Earlier in the day, Trump said in a Truth Social post that there are no tariff exemptions for imported electronics products and memory chips.This all comes after the U.S. government initially announced that there would be tariff exemptions for certain imported electronics products, including computers, memory chips and semiconductor devices.In the social media post, Trump stressed that tariffs will apply to electronics products, apparently clarifying guidance issued by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday that seemed to suggest he’d stepped back from his hard-line stance.The Truth Social post said those products were simply moved to a different tariff “bucket” and that no country was “off the hook” for its unfair trade balances and nonmonetary tariff barriers against the U.S., especially not China.Trump added that U.S. national security tariff investigators will be reviewing the whole electronics supply chain.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.