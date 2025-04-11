DP’s Presidential Hopefuls Start Campaigning in Seoul

Photo : KBS News

Former Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung pledged big investments in artificial intelligence(AI) on Monday as he visited the headquarters of an AI chip startup in Seoul, marking his first public event after declaring his presidential bid.During the day, Lee revealed his plans to invest 100 trillion won, or roughly 70 billion U.S. dollars, to enhance South Korea’s global competitiveness, calling AI a game changer that will reshape the global economy.Former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo visited the Seoul National Cemetery to pay his respects at the grave of former President Kim Dae-jung.Kim, who on Sunday entered the race as a DP candidate for president, said the next president shouldn’t spend a day at the presidential office in Yongsan, calling it the headquarters of an insurrection.He earlier pledged to relocate the presidential office to Sejong City.Meanwhile, some DP contenders openly expressed disappointment over a proposed change in the party’s candidate nomination rules that would have votes from dues-paying party members count for 50 percent, weighing the results of the vote equally with the results of a public opinion poll.Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Dong-yeon criticized the move for “destroying the party’s principles and traditions.”