Parties on Offensive over Acting Pres. Han, Ex-DP Chief at Interpellation Session

Photo : YONHAP News

An interpellation session is underway at the National Assembly, where the rival political parties were on the offensive over acting President Han Duck-soo's Constitutional Court justice nominations and former Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung's delayed trial.The DP accused Han of overstepping his authority through the nominations and robbing the next president of their rights.Justice Minister Park Sung-jae said he believes that the acting president can make the nominations when deemed necessary, on behalf of the administrative branch in the absence of the president.The People Power Party(PPP) highlighted the former opposition leader's delayed election law violation trial, saying such delay would allow officials to complete their time in office even after being elected through lies, falsehood and illegal electioneering.The PPP also slammed the DP for incitement by claiming continuation of an alleged insurrection stemming from the December 3 martial law.The Assembly is scheduled to hold interpellation sessions on the economy on Tuesday, and on education, social and cultural issues on Wednesday.