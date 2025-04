Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced response measures following a number of sinkhole accidents that have occurred throughout the capital city.At a meeting led by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Monday, the city government decided to conduct ground penetrating radar(GPR) exploration at five city and inter-regional rail construction sites and nearby roads until late May.An exploration will also be carried out through late April at 50 areas of priority selected by districts in the city.An inspection of and maintenance of the city's aging water distribution and sewage pipes will also be conducted, after they were suggested as one of the causes of the sinkholes.The city government also plans to reinforce supervision of springtime festivals that are expected to draw crowds, while utilizing smart CCTVs for accident prevention.