Han Stresses Cooperation With Trump, Efforts towards Tariff Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump apparently instructed officials from his administration to begin immediate tariff negotiations with South Korea, Japan and India.Han made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Economic and Security Taskforce in Seoul, explaining that he will work to create solutions through direct communication with Trump, if needed.Han said he expects a South Korea-U.S. video conference regarding bilateral cooperation in a liquefied natural gas(LNG) project in Alaska will be held in the next few days, and that it’s likely they will set up a negotiation system to cover all sectors and come up with detailed measures as soon as possible.The acting president said both sides will continue to discuss tariffs and other matters of interest, such as strengthening LNG and shipbuilding cooperation, and find agreements that benefit both sides.Han also said that Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun will lead a delegation to Washington soon to begin negotiations.