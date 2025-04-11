DP to File Complaint with Anti-Corruption Body against Acting President

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party(DP) says it will file a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) against acting President Han Duck-soo for abusing his authority and neglecting his duties.At a press conference Monday, DP Supreme Council member Han Jun-ho and Lee Yong-woo, chair of the party’s legal committee, accused the acting president of undermining state functions and harming the public interest by recklessly conducting duties beyond the scope allowed by the Constitution.The DP’s Han said the Constitutional Court clearly stated last month that the acting president cannot exercise the same level of authority as the president, and that it would be an abuse of power for him to exercise the president’s right to appoint justices to the bench.The Supreme Council member said one of the acting president’s two Constitutional Court justice nominees, Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu, is the subject of a CIO investigation in connection with the December 3 martial law case.The DP lawmaker also accused the acting president of having unreasonably delayed the appointments of Constitutional Court justice Ma Eun-hyuk and Supreme Court justice Ma Yong-joo, and of having yet to seek special prosecutor nominations for investigations concerning the martial law affair and former first lady Kim Keon-hee.