Minister to Visit Washington as Early as Next Week for Tariff Negotiation

Written: 2025-04-14 19:13:59Updated: 2025-04-14 19:15:10

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun is set to visit Washington next week to negotiate U.S. tariffs, after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariff measures 

Seoul’s trade authorities said Monday that talks are underway for Ahn to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other senior officials as early as next week. 

Acting President Han Duck-soo, presiding over an economic security strategy taskforce meeting on Monday, pledged to form a negotiation team led by the industry minister to engage in talks with the U.S.

During his two previous visits to Washington since February, Ahn outlined Seoul's position on U.S. tariffs and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral industrial cooperation, including in shipbuilding.

While seeking an exemption or easing of the expected 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on South Korea, the minister is likely to also outline Seoul's efforts to resolve issues related to its nontariff barriers.
