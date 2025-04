Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol spent about 80 minutes during the first hearing of his criminal trial refuting the prosecution's allegations of leading an insurrection during the December 3 martial law.Yoon reiterated his argument from his impeachment trial, stating that the martial law decree was part of his peaceful message to the public, not an attempt to impose military rule, short-term or long-term.The former president refuted claims made by Hong Jang-won, former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, during the impeachment trial that he had ordered the arrest of lawmakers and other politicians.Yoon stated that while he had detained and indicted many people during his 26 years as a prosecutor, he cannot understand or accept the prosecution's arguments for the insurrection charge in the indictment and detention warrant against him.