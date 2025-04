Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is looking at something to help some of the car companies, suggesting he may be considering tariff exemptions for auto parts.Trump made the comment to reporters during a meeting with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele at the White House on Monday, when asked if there are specific items being considered for temporary tariff exemptions.The U.S. president added that automakers use parts manufactured in Canada, Mexico and other places and they need a little time to produce the parts in the U.S.Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on automobiles went into effect April 3, with tariffs on key auto parts such as engines, transmissions and powertrains set to take effect before May 3.Asked about the possibility of tariff exemptions for Apple products and smartphones, Trump said he doesn’t change his mind but that he is a very flexible person.