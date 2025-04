Photo : KBS News

Trade talks between the United States and South Korea are reportedly scheduled for next week.U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is leading the Trump administration’s trade negotiations, mentioned the upcoming discussions Monday during an interview with Bloomberg TV.He also said the U.S. had talks with Vietnam last week and that talks with Japan are scheduled for Wednesday.Bessent said talks will proceed quickly with many U.S. trading partners.Asked whether any countries are expected to finalize negotiations before the end of the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, Bessent said that could be the case for many countries.He added that there may not be official trade agreements in place, but said the U.S. will reach deals and move forward from there.Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal on Monday quoted sources as saying Bessent is prioritizing negotiations with South Korea, Britain, Australia, India and Japan.