The United States has launched investigations into semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports as part of a move to impose tariffs on the sectors.In a notice on the Federal Register on Monday, the U.S. Commerce Department announced that it kicked off investigations into imports of semiconductors, chipmaking equipment, pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients to examine their impact on the country’s national security.The investigations, which began April 1, were ordered under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.Under the law, the U.S. president has the authority to adjust imports into the U.S. when he determines they threaten national security.The investigations need to be completed within 270 days of being announced.U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that tariffs on semiconductors are coming in a month or two.