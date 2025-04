Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. designation of South Korea as a “sensitive country” is set to take effect Tuesday, raising concerns about bilateral cooperation in science, technology and research activities.In January the U.S. Department of Energy announced that South Korea was added to its Sensitive and Other Designated Countries List, effective April 15.As a result, South Korean researchers need to submit relevant documentation and obtain separate approval at least 45 days prior to visiting U.S. research institutions.Additional security procedures will also apply to U.S. Department of Energy officials or affiliated researchers visiting South Korea.The Seoul government has held working-level discussions with Washington in efforts to get the country removed from the list.The two nations have reportedly reached a consensus on its removal, but more time is needed for administrative procedures on the U.S. side to implement the change.