Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to strengthen space cooperation, including joint research in space exploration and Earth observation.The two nations made the agreement Monday during the fourth U.S-South Korea Civil Space Dialogue in Washington.In a joint statement released after the dialogue, the two sides said they discussed how to enhance cooperation in space exploration as part of the Artemis program and other missions.They also discussed South Korea’s activities to develop and mature the country’s human spaceflight capabilities.For Earth observation, the two sides discussed continued collaboration on next-generation meteorological geostationary satellites and exchanged opinions on the interoperability of the U.S. Global Positioning System and South Korea’s Korean Positioning System.The two nations agreed to hold the space dialogue every two years, with South Korea hosting the next one in 2027.