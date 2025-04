Photo : KBS News

A parliamentary committee has passed a resolution urging acting President Han Duck-soo to withdraw the nominations of two Constitutional Court justices.The House Steering Committee passed the resolution during a plenary session Tuesday, led by the Democratic Party.The People Power Party opposed the resolution and boycotted the vote.Last Tuesday, the acting president nominated Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hun, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, to replace outgoing Constitutional Court Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son.The Democratic Party has argued that Han’s nomination was unconstitutional and illegal as the president, not the acting president, holds the authority to nominate and appoint justices.Party lawmaker Park Chan-dae, who chairs the committee, said the resolution urges Han to apologize to the people and withdraw the nominations immediately.