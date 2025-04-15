Trump Floats Temporary Reprieve on Auto Parts Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump says he is looking at a way to help car manufacturers, suggesting he may be considering tariff exemptions for auto parts. Trump made the comment to reporters during a meeting with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele at the White House on Monday, when asked if there are specific items being considered for temporary tariff exemptions.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump now says automakers will enjoy temporary exemptions from his tariffs.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: “Yesterday, you mentioned short-lived product exemptions. Which specific products are you considering, and how long is short-lived? Weeks, months?”)“I’m looking at something to help some of the car companies, where they’re switching to parts that were made in Canada, Mexico and other places, and they need a little bit of time. Because they’re going to make them here, but they need a little bit of time. So I’m talking about things like that.”Speaking to reporters during a meeting with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Monday, Trump floated a reprieve on auto parts.Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on fully assembled foreign cars earlier this month, and duties on auto parts are set to take effect by early May.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: “What about any Apple products, other cellphones?”)“Look, I’m a very flexible person. I don’t change my mind, but I’m flexible. And you have to be. You just can’t have a wall and you’ll only go ... Sometimes you have to go around it, under it or above it. There’ll be maybe things coming up. I speak to Tim Cook …”This softer approach comes amid rising fears that the tariffs could slow growth and drive the U.S. economy into a recession.​But while Washington has paused its sweeping reciprocal tariffs, it has now launched investigations into semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports.Meanwhile, in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said trade talks between the United States and South Korea are scheduled for next week.Bessent, who is leading the Trump administration’s trade negotiations, told Bloomberg that talks will proceed quickly with many U.S. trading partners and there might be numerous agreements in principle before the 90-day grace period ends.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.