Photo : KBS News

A passenger opened the emergency exit on an aircraft as it was about to take off from Jeju International Airport, delaying its departure.The police said that around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, a female passenger opened the emergency exit aboard Air Seoul Flight RS902 as it was set to depart from Jeju for Gimpo.All 202 passengers disembarked and left the airport on the same flight in the afternoon after a safety check.Meanwhile, the woman who opened the emergency exit was arrested and told authorities that claustrophobia caused her to open the door.The police confirmed that the passenger previously received treatment for the condition.