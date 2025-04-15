Menu Content

Written: 2025-04-15 15:44:55Updated: 2025-04-15 19:52:32

Presidential Primary Race Begins, with Snap Election Just 49 Days Away

Photo : KBS News

With the Democratic Party(DP) and the People Power Party(PPP) closing registrations for primary candidates Tuesday, contenders in both parties are vying for nominations.

Former DP leader Lee Jae-myung released a prerecorded interview with writer Rhyu Si-min and philosopher Do-ol Kim Yong-ok on the tasks ahead for the next government.

Kim Kyoung-soo, a former governor of South Gyeongsang Province, completed his DP candidate registration early in the morning, while Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon met with auto parts industry officials and said if elected he will actively respond to the U.S. tariffs.

Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon visited the National Assembly and announced his policy direction, saying he will target the growing middle class and uphold conservatives’ core values.

Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo met with North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo at the Park Chung-hee Memorial Hall to rally supporters, while former Daegu Mayor Hong Jun-pyo visited the National Cemetery.

PPP lawmaker Na Kyung-won vowed to turn the country into a powerhouse for artificial intelligence.
