Gov’t: Removing S. Korea from US List of ‘Sensitive’ Countries Will Take Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will take time to have South Korea taken off a U.S. list of “sensitive” countries.The ministries of foreign affairs, science and industry revealed the assessment as the U.S. Department of Energy’s Sensitive and Other Designated Countries List is set to take effect Tuesday.The U.S. added South Korea to this list in January.The ministries said they are continually holding active negotiations with the U.S. Energy Department on the matter, adding that lifting the designation will take time in line with developments in internal procedures in the U.S.The ministries were quick to stress that the Energy Department reaffirmed during working-level talks that the designation will not affect current or future South Korea-U.S. cooperation in research and development.However, South Korean researchers need to submit relevant documentation and obtain separate approval at least 45 days prior to visiting U.S. research institutions.Additional security procedures will also apply to U.S. Department of Energy officials or affiliated researchers visiting South Korea.