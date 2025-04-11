Transport Ministry to Inspect Aircraft Security Systems

Photo : YONHAP News

The transport ministry plans to launch an inspection of aircraft security systems in the wake of Tuesday’s incident in which a passenger opened the emergency exit on an aircraft as it was about to take off from Jeju International Airport.The ministry announced on Tuesday that it will examine the assignment criteria for seats close to emergency exits and check whether procedures are being properly implemented to control passengers when preparing for takeoff and inform passengers that tampering with exit doors is prohibited.The ministry is also considering strengthening training to help flight attendants, who serve as in-flight safety personnel, to look for abnormal behavior on board.In a report on an incident in May 2023 when a passenger opened the emergency exit of an Asiana Airlines aircraft as it was preparing to land, the transport ministry said the flight crew neglected to monitor passengers.As a result of the 2023 incident, the national civil aviation security training guidelines were revised last year to update basic training for flight attendants to cover abnormal behavior in passengers.