Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party’s(DP) Lee Jae-myung, the presidential primary candidate who is widely considered the front-runner, seems to have taken a slow-paced approach to the campaign while keeping his messages subdued.Lee, who did not have any public appearances scheduled Tuesday, released a pretaped discussion with liberal commentator Rhyu Si-min and philosopher Kim Yong-ok on critical tasks for the next administration.Lee also announced on social media that he will begin accepting donations.In a social media posting Monday, the former DP leader said he felt honored to compete against his primary rivals, Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon and former DP Rep. Kim Kyoung-soo, both of whom he said were leading the party.The Gyeonggi governor and the former DP lawmaker, on the other hand, have been in the spotlight, with Gov. Kim set to attend press events on U.S. tariffs and ex-Rep. Kim expected to meet with the media and small-business owners.