Parties Clash at Inquiries on Gov't Officials on Economic Issues

The nation's two major parties clashed on Tuesday during the National Assembly’s inquiries on government officials on economic issues.The Democratic Party blamed the Yoon Suk Yeol government for leaving behind huge burdens as it said key economic indices have worsened.The government, on its part, refuted the Democratic Party’s views that the government was late in submitting a proposal for a supplementary budget.Finance minister Choi Sang-mok stressed that the government determined the need for an extra budget after executing the budget for the first quarter.The People Power Party called for a visit to the U.S. by Acting President Han Duck-soo as part of efforts to respond to the U.S.’ new tariffs.The government said though there is no need to exclude the possibility of a meeting between Han and U.S. President Donald Trump, it will, at the present time, conduct minister-and working-level talks with the U.S. on the matter.Citing that the U.S. tariff measures are constantly changing, the government said it is devising measures through close consultations with related industries.