Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has begun considering whether acting President Han Duck-soo has the authority to nominate justices to fill vacancies on the bench in place of a president.According to the judicial community, the court held deliberations Tuesday to determine whether the acting president behaved unconstitutionally by nominating Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hun as Constitutional Court justices.With all nine justices present for the deliberations, the verdict on the adjudication on competence dispute case may come as early as this week.