Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok pledged to submit the government's supplementary budget plan to the National Assembly by early next week, after the government announced a budget worth about 12 trillion won, or roughly eight-point-four billion U.S. dollars.At an interpellation session on Tuesday, Choi said he hopes the budget will pass the National Assembly by late April or early May.Emphasizing the need to swiftly execute the budget in the first half of the year, Choi said it is crucial for addressing weakened business and household sentiment amid high interest rates, inflation and global tariff shocks.The minister urged the National Assembly to speed up its review of the budget plan for a swift passage.