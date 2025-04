Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong says acting President Han Duck-soo will not run in the party’s presidential nomination race.Kweon made the announcement on Tuesday during a floor leadership meeting held at the National Assembly.Kweon said rumors of Han running for president are of no help to the party’s primary and to Han carrying out his key duties as acting president.Kweon apparently made the remark to keep in check some calls within the party for the acting president to run in the party’s primary.Kweon stressed the need to overcome what he termed “Lee Jae-myung” forces, which he said will lead the nation into infinite infighting and division.He said though there are many differences within the party, the purpose of overcoming such forces must become the party’s common task.