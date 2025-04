Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo says the government is exerting best efforts in negotiating with the U.S. to minimize burdens resulting from the new U.S. tariffs.Han made the remark on Tuesday when he visited the Kia AutoLand Gwangju factory as he said the entire world has been greatly shocked by the new tariffs and is considering ways to respond to them.Citing that the government unveiled last Wednesday measures to support key industries, including automakers, Han said the government will closely communicate with industries and devise additional measures when deemed necessary.He stressed that to minimize the impact of the tariffs on South Korean industries, public-private cooperation is essential as it turns crises into opportunities.The U.S. slapped a 25 percent tariff on imported cars on April 3, with duties on key auto parts set to take effect no later than May 3.