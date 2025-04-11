Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

11 Register as Candidates for People Power Party Presidential Primary

Written: 2025-04-15 19:49:41Updated: 2025-04-15 19:50:28

11 Register as Candidates for People Power Party Presidential Primary

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party announced on Tuesday that a total of eleven people registered as candidates for the party’s presidential primary. 

They include former labor minister Kim Moon-soo, Representatives Na Kyung-won and Ahn Cheol-soo, former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and former party leader Han Dong-hoon. 

Acting President Han Duck-soo was not among the eleven who registered as a candidate for the primary that will nominate the candidate for the June 3 presidential elections. 

The party’s election committee will review the applications before announcing on Wednesday the list of candidates who will compete in the first round of the primary. 

Public opinion polls will be conducted next Monday and Tuesday to decide the four candidates who will advance to the second and final round of the primary.

Public opinion polls and votes from dues-paying members will count equally for the second round, which will select the winner on April 29. 

If a candidate wins the majority of votes, a winner will immediately be declared. 

If not, another round of public opinion polls and dues-paying member votes will be held on May 1 and 2, with the final candidate to be confirmed at a party convention scheduled for May 3.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >