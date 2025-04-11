Menu Content

Politics

Assembly Adopts Resolution Demanding Withdrawal of Constitutional Court Justice Nominations

Written: 2025-04-15 19:49:43Updated: 2025-04-15 19:53:41

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly, dominated by the Democratic Party(DP), adopted a resolution calling for the withdrawal of acting President Han Duck-soo’s two Constitutional Court justice nominations.

The People Power Party(PPP) boycotted Tuesday’s plenary vote in protest, and all 168 lawmakers in attendance voted in support of the resolution.

The resolution says Han acted unconstitutionally and overstepped his authority by nominating Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hun, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court.

It also expresses support for the adjudication request filed by the Assembly with the Constitutional Court to decide the matter, as well as the Assembly’s move to obtain an injunction to suspend the nominations.

Prior to the submission of the resolution at Tuesday’s plenary session, PPP chief deputy floor leader Park Hyeung-soo strongly protested Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik’s plenary proceedings.

Accusing Woo of bias, Park said creating pressure for the withdrawal of the nominations would violate the principle of the separation of powers.

The speaker, for his part, said that while he maintains political neutrality, it is the public’s integrated opinion that the Assembly should protect democracy.
