Finance Minister: Defense Costs Not Being Considered for Tariff Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok says the government is not considering discussing defense cost-sharing arrangements as part of its tariff talks with the United States.The minister made the statement Tuesday during a parliamentary interpellation session, saying talks on defense payments are not being reviewed at the moment.Choi denied the government made any concessions to the U.S., despite media reports to the contrary after acting President Han Duck-soo spoke over the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump last week.Asked whether defense cost-sharing arrangements could be included in a “package deal” that will cover tariffs and security issues, Choi said that while he is aware of public interest in the issue, it is not currently on the government’s agenda.After his phone call with Han last week, Trump said in a Truth Social post that the U.S. is negotiating package deals with South Korea and other countries that will cover trade, tariffs and other subjects, likening the process to “one-stop shopping.”