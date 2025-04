Photo : KBS News

A senior U.S. State Department official is set to embark on a trip to Asia, but South Korea was excluded from his itinerary.The State Department said Tuesday that Senior Bureau Official for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sean O’Neill will travel to Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan and Hawaii from Wednesday to next Friday.The department said O’Neill will meet with senior Vietnamese government officials to reiterate the shared interests that form a basis for the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.In Cambodia, O’Neill will co-chair the 37th U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations Dialogue and seek ways to reinforce his country’s partnership with the bloc.In Japan, O’Neill plans to meet with his Japanese counterparts to discuss priorities to strengthen the alliance and economic partnerships between the two countries.