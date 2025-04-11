S. Korea, Vietnam Agree to Closely Communicate on US Reciprocal Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Vietnam have agreed to remain in close communication about the potential impact of the recent U.S. reciprocal tariffs.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, made the agreement in Hanoi the previous day.U.S. President Donald Trump recently imposed 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on South Korea and 46 percent on Vietnam, which will take effect after a 90-day pause.The top diplomats also reaffirmed their commitment to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations and agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including security, trade, investment and major infrastructure projects.Cho asked for Vietnam’s cooperation and support for some ten-thousand South Korean businesses operating in the Southeast Asian nation.The Vietnamese foreign minister said his country is working to address difficulties facing the South Korean companies and will continue to cooperate actively.