S. Korean Content Second Most Watched Worldwide on Netflix

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report says South Korean content is gaining popularity around the world on Netflix, placing the country second only to the United States as a global content provider.According to the report, released Tuesday by market research firm Ampere Analysis, since 2023 South Korean content has been second only to U.S. content in terms of total viewing hours recorded on Netflix.South Korean content accounted for eight to nine percent of all viewing hours on the global streaming service, just behind the U.S., which accounted for 56 to 59 percent.South Korea was ahead of key Netflix hubs like Britain and Japan, with British content accounting for seven to eight percent of viewing hours and Japanese content four to five percent.Ampere said 17 percent of the top 500 most popular non-American shows and movies on Netflix hail from South Korea.Viewership of South Korean content on Netflix has been boosted by “Squid Game,” “Love Next Door” and “Culinary Class Wars.”