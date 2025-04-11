N. Korean Leader Apparently Skips Visit to Mausoleum on Anniversary of Grandfather’s Birth

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have skipped a visit to a mausoleum on the anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, his grandfather and the nation’s founder.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Wednesday that key officials, including Premier Park Thae-song and Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the North’s parliamentary standing committee, visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun the previous day to mark the 113rd anniversary of the founder’s birth.But the KCNA story did not say Kim Jong-un was among those who visited the family mausoleum.If he was absent, it would be the third straight year in which he skipped a visit to the palace on the anniversary of his grandfather’s birth.Kim Jong-un had visited the palace with top officials on the anniversary every year since he came to power in 2012, but he did not visit in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.He resumed his visits in 2021 and 2022, but stayed away in 2023 and 2024.