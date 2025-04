Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next week on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers meeting in the U.S.The finance ministry said Wednesday that the U.S. Treasury Department proposed talks on pending trade issues between Bessent and Choi during Choi’s trip to the U.S. next week.A ministry official said coordination is underway on the list of participants in the talks and the schedule, stressing that the U.S. requested the meeting.Bessent, who is leading the Trump administration’s trade negotiations, said in an interview on Tuesday that talks between the U.S. and South Korea are scheduled for next week.