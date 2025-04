Photo : KBS News

The Trump administration is reportedly looking at closing nearly 30 overseas embassies and consulates, including one in South Korea.CNN issued the report Tuesday, citing an internal State Department document it obtained.CNN said the document recommends closing ten embassies and 17 consulates, many of which are in Europe and Africa.The ten embassies include those in Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.The list also includes one consulate in South Korea’s Busan, five consulates in France, two in Germany, two in Bosnia and Herzegovina, one in the United Kingdom and one in South Africa.If the U.S. consulate in Busan is closed, its operations are expected to be transferred to the U.S. embassy in Seoul.