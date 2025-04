Photo : YONHAP News

The special police team looking into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law move has raided the presidential office in Seoul.The team said Wednesday that it sent investigators to the top office and other locations as part of its inquiry into allegations that Yoon and Presidential Security Service vice chief Kim Sung-hoon obstructed Yoon’s arrest in January.The raid targets the server for encrypted phones at the presidential office, the secret service agency’s office and the official residence of the agency’s chief.The investigators also plan to seize footage from surveillance cameras in Yoon’s presidential office as part of a probe targeting former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.Lee is accused of instructing officials to cut off electricity and water supplies to media outlets when the nation was under martial law on December 3.